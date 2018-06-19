‘Alto’s Odyssey’ is coming to Android devices soon

Alto’s Odyssey, a Canadian-U.K. co-production is coming to Android devices.
The minimalist endless running game, which is a sequel to Alto’s Adventure, came out for iOS earlier this year.
The game brings a number of improvements, adding new environments and challenge. However, it doesn’t significantly change up the formula.
MobileSyrup reviewed the game when it came out for iOS. We thought the game was a fun improvement over the original, even if it had a few drawbacks.
The game was $6.99 on iOS and will likely be similarly priced on Android. Right now, gamers can pre-register for Odyssey on the Google Play Store. Registered users will be notified when the game releases.
Odyssey also won Apple’s Design award at WWDC 2018.
