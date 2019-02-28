Google’s App Security program has caught issues in 1 million apps in 5 years

Google has revealed that its Application Security Improvement Program has flagged vulnerabilities in one million Android apps since the program launched five years ago.
Google says it scans each app that is submitted to the Google Play Store to discover any vulnerabilities. The company then flags these issues to the developer to help them fix it. Google likens the process to a doctor performing a routine physical.
Altogether, Google says its program has helped more than 300,000 developers fix their app issues. Specifically, the company says the program helped over 30,000 developers in 2018 alone.
In the same year, Google says it deployed the following six additional security vulnerability classes:
- SQL Injection
- File-based Cross-Site Scripting
- Cross-App Scripting
- Leaked Third-Party Credentials
- Scheme Hijacking
- JavaScript Interface Injection
