News
PREVIOUS

Google’s App Security program has caught issues in 1 million apps in 5 years

Feb 28, 2019

3:10 PM EST

0 comments

Google

Google has revealed that its Application Security Improvement Program has flagged vulnerabilities in one million Android apps since the program launched five years ago.

Google says it scans each app that is submitted to the Google Play Store to discover any vulnerabilities.  The company then flags these issues to the developer to help them fix it. Google likens the process to a doctor performing a routine physical.

Altogether, Google says its program has helped more than 300,000 developers fix their app issues. Specifically, the company says the program helped over 30,000 developers in 2018 alone.

In the same year, Google says it deployed the following six additional security vulnerability classes:

  • SQL Injection
  • File-based Cross-Site Scripting
  • Cross-App Scripting
  • Leaked Third-Party Credentials
  • Scheme Hijacking
  • JavaScript Interface Injection

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Feb 26, 2019

4:13 PM EST

Stardew Valley is coming to Android on March 12

News

Feb 27, 2019

8:41 AM EST

Chrome Canary for Android lets you test a dark mode that affects websites

Business

Feb 26, 2019

2:06 PM EST

New polling shows 55 percent support Quayside project smart city

News

Feb 26, 2019

2:27 PM EST

Google Duo is now available in web browsers

Comments