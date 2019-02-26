OnePlus launches 5G app creation contest

OnePlus is getting ready for the next generation of mobile wireless technology by launching a new community contest.
Contestants have until March 26th — that is exactly one month from today — to take part in the company’s new 5G Apps of Tomorrow contest. OnePlus is asking that members of its devout community submit their best 5G app ideas.
In conjunction with a community vote, an all-star judging panel that includes OnePlus CEO Pete Lau and EE CEO Marc Allera, as well as executives from Qualcomm, will pick five winners.
Those winners will earn a prize pack that includes a paid trip to Shenzhen, China to talk shop with Lau at OnePlus HQ; a free OnePlus 5G device; access to 5G experts via the OnePlus community forums; access to EE’s test environment; and last but not least, one year of financial support to create their app.
All told, it sounds like a pretty awesome prize pack for any budding developers.
Visit OnePlus’ website to read the full terms and conditions of the contest.
OnePlus showed off a prototype of its upcoming 5G smartphone, which it plans to launch in partnership with EE later this year, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Unfortunately, the device was held securely behind a plastic cube, which means we didn’t get a chance to play with it.
Source: OnePlus
