Samsung Norway accidentally releases Galaxy S10 ad early

Feb 19, 2019

11:24 AM EST

S10+ press render

Samsung will officially unveil its Galaxy S10 series, tomorrow February 20th.

However, it appears Samsung Norway jumped the gun, as the company accidentally released a commercial for the smartphone, confirming a number of rumours about the company’s 2019 flagship line of devices.

The largest television broadcaster in Norway aired a 30-second ad for the handset, according to The Verge.

The Norwegian confirmed the S10’s hole punch screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, triple rear-facing camera and reverse wireless charging functionality. The Verge reports that the commercial confirms everything that has already been leaked about the smartphone.

The ad has since been pulled from YouTube.

Samsung will unveil the S10 series alongside the ‘Galaxy Fold,’ and the rumoured Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch Active 2. 

Image Credit: Roland Quandt 

Source: The Verge

