Samsung has opened Galaxy S10 pre-orders in the U.S. and other markets around the world, and while Samsung Canada has yet to jump in on the action, the U.S. website does reveal a March 8th shipping date.
In December, a leak from Gizmodo surfaced online that revealed March 8th as the Galaxy S10’s release date, as well as February 20th as its launch date.
With a March 8th release, there is a little more than two weeks between the launch day and the release date. While we can’t confirm that the phone will also release on March 8th in Canada, typically Samsung S series devices come out in U.S. and Canada on the same day.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung Canada for Canadian specific pre-order and release date information. We’ll update this article with a response.
Samsung’s upcoming S10+ will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, triple rear-facing camera setup and up to an astonishing 12GB of RAM, according to an official spec sheet.
