News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung to release Galaxy S10 series on March 8 in U.S.

Feb 13, 2019

12:06 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung has opened Galaxy S10 pre-orders in the U.S. and other markets around the world, and while Samsung Canada has yet to jump in on the action, the U.S. website does reveal a March 8th shipping date.

In December, a leak from Gizmodo surfaced online that revealed March 8th as the Galaxy S10’s release date, as well as February 20th as its launch date.

With a March 8th release, there is a little more than two weeks between the launch day and the release date. While we can’t confirm that the phone will also release on March 8th in Canada, typically Samsung S series devices come out in U.S. and Canada on the same day.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung Canada for Canadian specific pre-order and release date information. We’ll update this article with a response.

Samsung’s upcoming S10+ will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, triple rear-facing camera setup and up to an astonishing 12GB of RAM, according to an official spec sheet.

Related Articles

News

Feb 12, 2019

7:14 PM EST

Samsung targeting spring launch for QLED iTunes-ready TVs in Canada

News

Feb 12, 2019

11:48 AM EST

Official Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ spec sheets surface online

News

Feb 9, 2019

2:08 PM EST

Here are the Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Huawei P30 and Moto Z4 Play leaks from last week

News

Feb 13, 2019

11:57 AM EST

Samsung Vietnam released three Galaxy S10 teasers

Comments