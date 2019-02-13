Nintendo announces The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake for Switch

Nintendo has announced a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is coming to the Switch later in 2019.
The original Link’s Awakening released exclusively on the Game Boy in 1993.
Few details have been revealed beyond an announcement teaser trailer.
However, based on the limited gameplay footage made available, it appears that the remake will recreate the classic action-adventure title through top-down 3D polygonal graphics in a visual style similar to 2013 3DS game A Link Between Worlds.
Check out the reveal trailer below.
Comments