Microsoft’s Surface Headphones are coming to Canada in March

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones are set to launch in Canada in March.
The Surface Headphones launched in the United States back in October, alongside the Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro 6 and Surface Studio 2.
The Surface Headphones, which were relatively well-received by critics, are the tech giant’s first pair of headphones. The headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity and are compatible with Cortana, Microsoft’s voice-activated assistant.
Specs wise, the Surface headphones include 13 levels of noise cancelling, 40mm drivers and a sleek-looking on-ear volume and noise cancellation adjustment dial.
It’s unclear how much Microsoft plan to sell its Surface Headphones for in the Canadian market or what day in March they’ll hit Northern shelves. In the U.S. the Surface Headphones are priced at $350 USD (roughly $449 CAD). Along with Canada, the Surface Headphones are also launching in Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand and Switzerland.
In the same press release, Microsoft also confirmed the Surface Studio is coming to additional regions, including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan and more. Unfortunately, Canada was not included in this list of launch regions.
Source: Microsoft
