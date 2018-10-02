Microsoft announces Cortana-supported Surface Headphones

Microsoft has announced the Surface Headphones, the company’s first-ever pair of headphones.
At its New York Surface event, Microsoft revealed that the Surface Headphones are wireless and can connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device.
Voice commands through the Cortana virtual assistant will also be supported.
Escape distractions in style and comfort. Say hello to the latest addition to the Surface Family: the all-new #SurfaceHeadphones. The smarter way to listen. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/hjh10PkmYV
— Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2018
As well, the Surface Headphones are set to feature 13 levels of noise cancelling and 40mm drivers for improved sound quality. On-ear dials can be used to adjust volume and noise cancellation levels.
Microsoft says the Surface Headphones will cost $350 USD (approximately $449 CAD) and are “coming soon.”
It’s unclear if Microsoft plans to release the Surface Headphones in Canada.
