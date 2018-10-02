News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft announces Cortana-supported Surface Headphones

Oct 2, 2018

5:17 PM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft has announced the Surface Headphones, the company’s first-ever pair of headphones.

At its New York Surface event, Microsoft revealed that the Surface Headphones are wireless and can connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device.

Voice commands through the Cortana virtual assistant will also be supported.

As well, the Surface Headphones are set to feature 13 levels of noise cancelling and 40mm drivers for improved sound quality. On-ear dials can be used to adjust volume and noise cancellation levels.

Microsoft says the Surface Headphones will cost $350 USD (approximately $449 CAD) and are “coming soon.”

It’s unclear if Microsoft plans to release the Surface Headphones in Canada.

Related Articles

News

Oct 2, 2018

4:51 PM EDT

Microsoft reveals Surface Pro 6 in new ‘Matte Black’ colour

News

Oct 2, 2018

5:33 PM EDT

Microsoft updates its all-in-one desktop with the Surface Studio 2

News

Oct 2, 2018

5:14 PM EDT

Microsoft announces app mirroring, lets users open Android apps on Windows 10

Comments