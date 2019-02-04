News
Spotify offering Spotify Premium promo for Valentine’s Day

Play uninterrupted Drake songs to yourself or your significant other for two months free

Feb 4, 2019

3:57 PM EST

Spotify

Spotify is offering a special promotion for Valentine’s Day to try Spotify Premium for free until 60 days.

Usually, Spotify only offers the Premium account for one month, which makes this deal worth looking into.

It’s important to note that the promo will not available if your account has used the free Premium offer before or if you’re a Québec resident.

Keep in mind that after Valentine’s Day trail ends, your account will be charged $9.99 CAD.

You can check out the offer here.

Source: RedFlagDeals

