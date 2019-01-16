Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Sites get Material Design on web

Google is pushing its new Material Design to a few more of its web services starting January 15th.
Users will begin to see the refreshed look on G Suite services like Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Sites on the web. This follows a recent bevy of design refreshes for Google’s web services, including Google Account, web search, Translate and more.
In the case of the G Suite services, there will be no functionality changes — the whole update is visual.
Google said in a blog post that users would notice visual tweaks like new interface typography that leverages the search giant’s custom-designed fonts, new controls — such as buttons, dialogues and sidebars — and new iconography.
G Suite administrators don’t have to do anything to on their end to initiate the changes. The rollout will begin for Rapid Release domains starting on the 15th and continue over the next two weeks. Scheduled Release domains will see full deployment take place over one to three days beginning February 11th.
Additionally, the visual overall will come to G Suite editions including G Suite Basic, Business, Enterprise, G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education, as well as G Suite for Nonprofits.
Finally, Google notes that the visual changes will bring Docs, Sheets and other web apps inline with G Suite services like Calendar and Gmail. This will make for a more consistent experience across all the G Suite services.
For more information, check out the detailed blog post from the G Suite team here.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
