Here’s another look at the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S10+

Leaker Ice Universe has once again tweeted a picture of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S10+.
The picture fully reveals the front of the handset with its hole punch dual front-facing camera setup, as well as its slim bezels and One UI skin.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 28, 2019
Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 series on February 20th.
The S10+ model will reportedly feature a 6.4-inch display, triple rear-facing camera setup, in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 855 processor in Canada and at least 6GB of RAM.
A recent Samsung Galaxy S10+ related leak also revealed the rear and bottom of the unannounced device.
Source: AllAboutSamsung, Ice Universe
Comments