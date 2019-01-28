News
Here’s another look at the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S10+

Jan 28, 2019

12:54 PM EST

Leaker Ice Universe has once again tweeted a picture of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S10+.

The picture fully reveals the front of the handset with its hole punch dual front-facing camera setup, as well as its slim bezels and One UI skin. 

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 series on February 20th. 

The S10+ model will reportedly feature a 6.4-inch display, triple rear-facing camera setup, in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 855 processor in Canada and at least 6GB of RAM.

A recent Samsung Galaxy S10+ related leak also revealed the rear and bottom of the unannounced device.

Source: AllAboutSamsungIce Universe

