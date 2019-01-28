Google adds voice search to Chrome mobile browser on Android

Google has added voice search functionality to its Chrome mobile browser on Android.
Now, users can perform a voice search by tapping a new grey microphone icon, rather than the classic coloured Google icon that appears on desktop.
The icon is available in both Google Discover on the homepage and on every Search results page in the Material Theme bar.
Once tapped, the icon will pull up a fullscreen interface with a ‘speak now’ prompt. Once audio is detected, a ‘Listening’ message will appear followed by a live transcription. Finally, the user’s search results will be displayed.
Voice search has been rolling out widely to users on Chrome for Android over the past few weeks. A similar feature is not yet available on Safari on iOS.
Via: 9to5Google
Comments