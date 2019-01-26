From Samsung to Huawei, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from January 19th to January 25th, 2019.
Get ready, because there are a lot of upcoming rumours.
Samsung
On two separate occasions, live images of the unannounced Galaxy S10 and S10+ surfaced online. The first leak showcases a photograph of the S10 opened to the ‘Samsung Blockchain KeyStore,’ page. The Samsung Blockchain KeyStore “is a secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrency,” according to the image.
New #GalaxyS10 live images leak with ‘Samsung Blockchain KeyStore’
The second set of photographs show both the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+.
According to the leak, the two devices are prototypes and not the final version of the smartphones. The image showcases the triple-rear facing cameras of the S10 and S10+. It also reveals the phone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, and downwards facing speaker. On the front, the device sports an in-display camera cutout, with a single shooter on the S10 and two sensors for the S10+.
A new rumour suggests the ceramic S10+ might feature 12GB of RAM with 1TB of storage.
A Geekbench benchmark of the Samsung Galaxy S10 has also appeared online. An Exynos 9820-equipped variant of the device earned a single-core score of 4,382 and a multi-core score of 9,570
Huawei
Huawei will launch a 5G foldable display smartphone at Mobile World Congress, according to Richard Yu, Huawei’s consumer business group CEO.
The P30 and P30 Pro will feature an OLED display, as well as a teardrop notch. The devices won’t have 3D face scanning technology and will instead feature in-display fingerprint scanners. Additionally, the P30 will sport a 6.1-inch display, while the P30 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch screen.
LG
LG will launch its first 5G smartphone at MWC in February. The phone will sport a Snapdragon 855 processor and an X50 modem, giving it both 4G and 5G capabilities.
LG also teased a smartphone with touchless gesture-based navigation. According to the 13-second teaser, there’ll be a way to interact with the device without having to touch it.
The LG G8 ThinQ has also leaked online showing more of the same. It appears the LG G8 ThinQ will be very similar to the G7 ThinQ, with a rear-facing camera setup, iPhone X-style notch and Google Assistant key.
Motorola
A recently discovered patent gave everyone the first look at Motorola’s clamshell foldable RAZR smartphone. The patent unfolded looks like a regular phone but when users fold the device it appears similar to the RAZR V3 mixed with the LG Lotus.
Motorola Brazil accidentally leaked the Moto G7 series. On their website, Moto showcased the G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play. Though Motorola Brazil didn’t show the price, the leaks reveal teardrop notches, Snapdragon 632 and 636 processors, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage
Sony
The Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows a very tall 6.5-inch display with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The image also shows that the device features Android 9 Pie with the Xperia launcher on top.
