Rogers update schedule says Note 9, S9 and S9+ to get Pie in February

A Rogers forum member has revealed the Android update schedule for several popular devices, including the Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9 and S9+.
The upgrade schedule, shared by Community Manager Darrell, lists various updates, including the December, January and February security patches, as well as Pie updates for a few devices.
Before we get into the dates, it’s important to remember that they could change. Darrell notes as much in his forum post, saying that “sometimes things change beyond our control.” For example, a bug may be discovered that causes a delay in the update schedule.
Rogers Samsung Note 9 users should get their Android Pie update on February 4th, and S9 and S9+ users will follow shortly after on the 11th. Additionally, the January security patch is now available for the S8, S8+, and A8 on Rogers. The Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and Tab S2 should also get the security patch on January 28th.
Huawei’s P20 and P20 Pro are also slated to get Android Pie on February 15th and 18th respectively.
The upgrade schedule also includes the next Android security patch, which is expected to come to Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and all XL variants on February 4th.
Finally, the upgrade schedule notes a few other devices slated to get updates, including the BlackBerry KEYone, which should get the January security patch on January 29th. Additionally, the December security update is now available for LG Q Stylo+ and the Moto E Play.
While these dates are specific to Rogers, I would expect other Canadian carriers will push their updates around the same time.
Accompanying the upgrade schedule is an infographic that breaks down the upgrade process with Android devices. According to the infographic, the manufacturer must test the Android update, and then Rogers tests the update for compatibility and bugs. Once approved by the carrier, updates go to a regulatory agency to ensure they meet FCC and ISED Canada standards. Updates also go to Google for approval. After all this, updates begin to roll out to users.
The infographic notes this process can take anywhere from four weeks to six months. Next time you’re wondering about where your software update is, just remember the hoops it has to jump through to get to you.
Source: Rogers Community Forum
