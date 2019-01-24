News
Fido offering $48/3GB, $58/5GB plans with 1,000 minutes to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan

The plans are part of the carrier’s Lunar New Year deals

Jan 24, 2019

12:36 PM EST

Toronto-based Rogers flanker brand Fido Mobile has unveiled a collection of deals in honour of the upcoming Lunar New Year.

According to the carrier’s promotions website, new subscribers can activate a 24-month plan that provides 3GB of data and 1,000 minutes to China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan for $48per month.

New subscribers who bring their own devices can take advantage of a 24-month, $58-per-month plan that provides 5GB of data and the aforementioned 1,000 minutes.

The carrier is also offering a Huawei P20 for $0 down on a two-year Medium plan, as well as a Samsung Galaxy S8 for $0 on a two-year large plan.

All of these promotions are subject to a one-time $35 transaction fee.

The year of the pig starts on February 5th, 2019.

Source: Fido

