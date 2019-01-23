News
Twitter for web is getting a new look with keyboard shortcuts, emoji button

Only select users can opt-in to the new look for now

Jan 23, 2019

5:00 PM EST

You may notice that Twitter’s website looks different in the near future.

The company touted an upcoming design refresh for the web version of its social network. After focusing on mobile for so long, a web refresh is more than welcome.

Twitter’s new look condenses the current three-column design down into two columns. This helps form a simpler look overall, which less busyness than before.

Further, the new design brings keyboard shortcuts that should speed up some tasks for power users.

The web version of Twitter will also get a dedicated emoji button, useful for adding smilies to your tweets.

 

Finally, the new look brings an upgraded trends section and a more sophisticated search function.

However, those following recent Twitter news will note that the new web design skips out on some of the significant features the company has touted of late. Namely, there are no status updates, the replies and responses remain the same and there’s still no edit button.

As for when you’ll see the new update, Twitter is only pushing it to select users right now. If you’re one of those users, an ‘opt-in’ button will let you know you can switch to the new design.

The rest of us will just have to wait until Twitter widens the roll-out to everyone. Hopefully, that will be sooner rather than later.

Source: Twitter Via: Engadget

