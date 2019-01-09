Twitter teases status updates, chat bubbles at CES

Twitter unveiled some new features including status updates and chat bubbles for threads and replies.
The social network’s VP of product, Keith Coleman, showed off a few screenshots of the new changes at a press event at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
The reveal comes after the company unveiled plans to start a beta program to test new features just like this.
Both features are relatively simple in nature. The first, a status update, would allow users to add a small blue bubble below their Twitter handle with information about what they’re doing. For example, you could put that you’re attending CES 2019, or note that you’re watching the season premiere of Game of Thrones.
As for the chat bubbles, they mostly appear to be a reskin of the current replies system. However, instead of a list of tweets, users would see a list of speech bubbles, like on a messaging platform.
Coleman also noted that the features weren’t final. Instead, the features could give users insight on how Twitter hopes to reshape its site.
Further, it’s not clear if these features will be part of the beta program or not.
The beta program will begin taking applications from users in the coming weeks. A select number will be selected to participate and test features — potentially including these.
Image: Twitter via Engadget
Source: Engadget
