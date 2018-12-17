Amazon to build new fulfillment centre in Alberta, creating 600 full-time jobs

Amazon has announced plans for a new fulfillment centre in Leduc County, Alberta.
The e-commerce giant says the one-million-square-foot fulfillment centre will create 600 full-time jobs “with opportunities for career training and development” by 2020.
This will be Amazon’s second fulfillment centre in Alberta; the first, located in Rocky View County, currently employs 1,500 full-time associates. Amazon has nine other fulfillment facilities located in British Columbia and Ontario.
Amazon says thoe working at the Leduc County facility will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping larger customer items, including patio furniture and bicycles.
“Our ability to create over 600 good-paying jobs with great benefits is thanks to the network of support we’ve received and the skilled workforce in the region,” said Glenn Sommerville, director of Amazon Operations in Canada, in a press statement. “We’re grateful for the welcome we’ve received from government and community leaders and excited by our growth in Alberta and ability to better serve our customers.”
“We are working hard to encourage investment, diversification and the creation of more good jobs in Alberta,” added Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. “Today’s announcement by Amazon means hundreds of jobs and more opportunities are on their way, helping to make life better for more Alberta workers and families. I want to congratulate Amazon for once again investing in Alberta and thank everyone who helped to make this investment possible.”
Source: Amazon Canada
