Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL leaks from last week

From Samsung to Google, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.

The leaks below encompass news from December 8th to December 14th, 2018.

Samsung

Rumours indicate that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 on February 20th, 2019 during its ‘Unpacked’ event right before Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The leak further indicates that the South Korean company might release the phone on March 8th, 2019. This leak also goes into detail about the phone’s European pricing, claiming that the most expensive model will cost €1,399 ($2,359 CAD).

For more on the S10 release date, click here.

Leaker Ice Universe has revealed what he believes the Galaxy S10 Lite will look like. The phone shows off a flat Infinity-O display with very small bezels.

For more on the S10 Lite, click here.

Samsung has patented the trademark Rize10, Rize20 and Rize30 in the smartphone category in the European and Mexican patent offices. It’s unclear what this device is, but some believe Samsung will replace its S-branding with Rize.

For more about the Rize patents, click here.

A Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite case confirms that the phone will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It also confirms the phone will feature a flat display and horizontal dual camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite case render

For more on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, click here.

Google

Rumours suggest that Google is also working on a Pixel 3 Lite XL.

The phone sports a 6-inch display with a 2,220 x 1,080-pixel resolution. The phone lacks a notch as well as a single front-facing and single facing shooter.


For more on the Pixel 3 Lite XL, click here.

Huawei

Designer Ben Geskin has tweeted a few renders of the Huawei P30 Pro. These renders are based on alleged case leaks that go with the device.

According to two out of three of the renders, the phone will feature a curved display, a quad-camera setup and a water drop notch. Another render speculated that the phone will feature a pinhole notch, though that was deemed improbable by leaker Ice Universe.

For more on the renders, click here.

Image Credit: 91mobiles

