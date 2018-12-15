Telus Boxing Week offers discounts on phones, up to 8GB bonus data

Vancouver-based Telus has already begun its ‘Boxing Week’ deals on phones and plans. If you missed out on some of the excellent Black Friday discounts in November, now’s your chance to take another swing at getting a new phone at a lower price.
Plus, customers can get some great deals on plans too. Telus is offering bonus data of up to 8GB and even 15GB depending on your provice. Further, Telus is offering several deals out west on its TV platform, including a free 55-inch 4K LG TV.
We’ve collected some of the standout mobile offers for you here, but there’s plenty more to see on Telus’ website. Further, some deals may vary by region, so check the Telus website to see plans and prices specific to your province.
Android phone deals
Samsung
- Galaxy S9 – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95 per month
- Galaxy S9+ – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105 per month
- Galaxy Note 9 – $100 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
- Galaxy S8 – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $85 per month
- Pixel 3 – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105 per month
- Pixel 3 XL – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
- Pixel 2 XL – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95 per month
Huawei
- Mate 20 Pro – $250 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
- P20 Pro – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95 per month
- P20 – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $85 per month
LG
- LG G7 ThinQ – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95 per month
- LG G7 One – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $85 per month
Apple phone deals
- iPhone XS – $460 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
- iPhone XS Max – $590 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
- iPhone XR – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
- Apple Watch Series 4 – $0 down on a two-year Telus Easy Payment plan
- iPhone X – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
- iPhone 8 Plus – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
- iPhone 8 – $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105 per month
Data deals
Telus is offering a variety of data deals on its plans as well. While this can vary by region, most provinces will have the deals listed below. Further, the prices listed below do not include the mandatory calling package, which can range from $55 to $115 per month depending on the plan tier and package selected.
- 1GB with bonus 4GB data for $25 per month
- 2GB with bonus 4GB data for $30 per month
- 4GB with bonus 4GB data for $35 per month
- 6GB with bonus 6GB data for $45 per month
- 8GB with bonus 8GB data for $60 per month
Telus is offering plenty for Boxing Week, way more than we could fit here. To see all the deals on offer, plus anything unique to your region, check out the Telus website here.
