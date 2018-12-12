The Samsung Galaxy S10 might have a new name, according to Netherland-based publication LetsGoDigital.
LetsGoDigital has discovered patents filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIP) by Samsung, trademarking the names ‘Samsung Rize10,’ ‘Samsung Rize 20’ and ‘Samsung Rize 30.’
All three brand names were filed under the smartphone category. Additionally, Samsung trademarked these names with the patent office in Mexico as well, though the company omitted listing its name and simply trademarked ‘Rize10,’ ‘Rize20’ and ‘Rize30.’
In Mexico, the patent office requires companies to also trademark a logo with the brand name, though in this case the logo is not visible.
It’s currently unclear what these Rize branded devices could be, though some suggest the name related to Samsung’s rumoured S10 handsets.
Similar to Apple, with the 10-year anniversary of Samsungs’ Galaxy line on the horizon it’s possible that the company wants to rebrand its iconic smartphone. However, oddly enough the patent doesn’t include Galaxy branding.
It’s also possible that Samsung might use this branding for its Galaxy Note lineup as well.
One should note that not all patents actually become commercially released products, so it’s possible the South Korean company could never release a handset with this branding.
Recent rumours indicate that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 on February 20th.
Source: LetsGoDigital
