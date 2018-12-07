News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro update improves face unlock feature and photo quality

Dec 7, 2018

10:50 AM EST

Huawei has reportedly released a new 523MB update for the Mate 20 Pro listed as ‘version 9.0.0.142 — build number C316E11R1P16,’ according to Android Authority. 

Within the update there are improvements to the phone’s in-display fingerprint sensor as well as its face unlock feature, resulting in the Mate 20 Pro performing better in unspecified “certain scenarios.”

The update also brings Google’s November 2018 security patches, improved photo quality, better Google Maps positioning, and a bug fix for the Google Messages app.

This update has yet to reach our in-office Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro is the company’s latest flagship smartphone. The phone features a triple rear-facing camera setup, 6GB of RAM and a Kirin 980 processor.

Source: Android Authority 

