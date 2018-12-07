Essential acquires CloudMagic, company behind email app Newton

Essential has acquired CloudMagic, the company behind the recently shut down Newton email app.
A company spokesperson confirmed the acquisition to TechCrunch and offered a rather open-ended statement.
“We are always on the lookout for companies with great technology and talent to help accelerate our product roadmap,” the spokesperson said.
While it isn’t entirely clear what that roadmap is, TechCrunch speculated that the Newton email app would work its way into Essential’s hardware offerings. It could be in the next iteration of the company’s handset, or its missing Essential Home.
This news comes at the tail end of a rough year for Essential. Reports indicate the company didn’t sell many handsets in the past year. Further, the reports sparked rumours that CEO Andy Rubin would sell the company.
Additionally, the company laid off about a third of its staff in October.
Finally, Rubin was also the subject of a report regarding alleged sexual misconduct during his time at Google. Ultimately the acquisition could be the beginnings of a new path for Essential following a tough year.
Source: TechCrunch
Comments