OnePlus reaches out to community to gauge favourite smartphone features

OnePlus seems to have forgotten to add the in-display fingerprint sensor to the list

Dec 7, 2018

5:22 PM EST

OnePlus latest' flagship, the OnePlus 6

A recent post in the OnePlus forms opens up the OnePlus Product Awards, allowing users to vote on their favourite phone features of 2018.

The company is leaving voting open until December 18th, with the winners being set to be announced on December 20th.

To vote you can navigate over to OnePlus’ Google Form. 

Best software feature

  • App Locker
  • Navigation Gestures
  • Shelf
  • Gaming Mode 3.0
  • Parallel Apps
  • Face Unlock
  • Ambient Display
  • Hidden Space
  • Reading Mode
  • FileDash
  • Screen-off Gestures
  • Quick Launch

Best camera feature

  • Nightscape
  • Front Portrait Mode
  • Studio Lighting
  • Slow Motion
  • Pro Mode
  • Quick Capture
  • Back Portrait Mode – Bokeh Effects
  • 4K 60fps video recording

Best industrial design

  • S Curve
  • Anti Glare Finish
  • OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Finish
  • OnePlus 6 Silk White Finish
  • OnePlus 6 Red Finish

Source: OnePlus 

