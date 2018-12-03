Apple reportedly won’t release a 5G iPhone until 2020

A new report indicates that Apple will wait until at least 2020 to release a 5G-capable iPhone, according to Bloomberg, backing up rumours that have been swirling for a few months now.
This makes sense given Apple has utilized a similar strategy when it came to the rollout of 3G and 4G LTE technology in its smartphones. It’s also a possibility that Apple’s conflict with Qualcomm, one of the companies that’s set to manufacture 5G chips, could also be a factor in this decision given that Intel’s 5G hardware won’t be ready for 2019.
As is often common in the smartphone space, this means that Android manufacturers like Samsung and Huawei could end up with a brief technical advantage over Apple. Samsung, for instance, says that it plans to bring a 5G smartphone to the U.S. with Verizon during the first half of 2019. Further, Huawei plans to release a 5G foldable phone.
Though many publications have stated that delaying the release of a 5G iPhone is a controversial move on Apple’s part, waiting until 2020 makes a significant amount of sense on the tech giant’s part.
It’s likely that it will be at least until 2020, particularly in Canada, until 5G networks are up and running in a meaningful way that affects the average consumer. That said, in a statement to MobileSyrup, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said that the Canadian government plans to launch a comprehensive study on 5G technology soon.
5G, the fifth generation of wireless technology, is set to bring faster speeds, higher bandwidth and lower latency. 5G networks are expected to reach up to 20Gbps download speeds. This is roughly 20 times what’s possible with LTE-Advanced that is currently in Canada. All three major Canadian carriers, including Telus, Bell and Rogers, are expected to offer 5G networks.
It’s also believed that particularly in Canada, 5G will be utilized to offer fixed wireless internet connections in rural areas of the country. Telus is currently running 5G wireless-to-the-home trials through a partnership with Huawei. Rogers has announced a multi-year 5G plan with trails running in 2019 through a partnership with Ericcson. Bell, on the other hand, has also been conducting 5G tests over the last few years.
