As the 61st Grammy awards are coming up in February, Apple Music and CBS’s This Morning will be the first two outlets to share this year’s nominees
The two outlets will be releasing the list of musicians and albums at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT. The Grammy’s website will post the nominees as well 15 minutes later at 8:45am ET.
It’s interesting that Apple is getting the awards list before anyone else, so maybe the tech giant will be playing a more prominent role at this year’s ceremony instead of just purchasing a few commercials that play the show.
Source: MacRumors
