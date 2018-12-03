News
Apple to reveal 61st Grammy nominees through Apple Music on Dec 7

Apple Music is going to be one of the first places to see who's up for a Grammy this year

As the 61st Grammy awards are coming up in February, Apple Music and CBS’s This Morning will be the first two outlets to share this year’s nominees

The two outlets will be releasing the list of musicians and albums at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT. The Grammy’s website will post the nominees as well 15 minutes later at 8:45am ET.

It’s interesting that Apple is getting the awards list before anyone else, so maybe the tech giant will be playing a more prominent role at this year’s ceremony instead of just purchasing a few commercials that play the show.

Source: MacRumors

