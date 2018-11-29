McLaren-branded OnePlus 6T reportedly to feature 10GB of RAM

As part of its recently announced partnership with British automaker McLaren, OnePlus will reportedly release a new top-of-the-line variant of the OnePlus 6T with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, according to MySmartPrice.
Moreover, MySmartPrice reports the new model will feature McLaren branding.
To date, OnePlus has only offered models with 6 and 8GB of RAM. If MySmartPrice‘s information is accurate, and it likely is, the McLaren 6T will be the first OnePlus smartphone to ship with 10GB of RAM. In practice, the extra 2GB of RAM probably won’t make the 6T significantly faster than it already is, as it’s already one of the fastest smartphones on the market.
OnePlus and McLaren announced their partnership on November 27th. As part of the partnership, the two companies will hold a ‘Salute to Speed’ launch event on December 11th in the U.K. According to MySmartPrice, the McLaren OnePlus 6T will be exclusive to England and India.
However, that doesn’t mean Canadian consumers won’t get a chance to buy a 10GB model 6T. In the past when OnePlus has partnered with other brands to release a special edition smartphone in select markets, it has always made that same phone — minus any additional branding — available in Canada and other markets it which it sells its smartphones.
