Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Nov 25, 2018

7:32 AM EST

Google Clock app on OnePlus 6T

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Best Buy Canada’s 2018 Black Friday tech deals [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile offers 100GB ‘Big Binge Bonus’ LTE data promo [Read here]
  • Amazon Canada’s best Black Friday tech deals [Read here]
  • Telus will now ship activated SIM cards to BYOD subscribers [Read here]
  • Here are Koodo’s 2018 early Black Friday deals [Read here]
  • ISED criticized for lack of concrete rural, remote connectivity plans [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile quietly launches 15GB, 30GB ‘Big Binge Bonus’ alongside 100GB promo [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December [Read here]
  • Here are Bell and Virgin Mobile’s 2018 Black Friday deals [Read here]
  • Google to release Pixel Slate in Canada on November 27, according to Best Buy listing [Read here]
  • BlackBerry KEY2 LE Review: Anything you can do, I can do too [Read here]
  • General wireless public alert testing to resume on November 28th, 2018 [Read here]
  • Canadians: The OnePlus 6 is $130 off for Black Friday [Read here]
  • Walmart Canada’s Black Friday 2018 tech deals [Read here]
  • Here are some photos allegedly taken with the Google Pixel 3 Lite [Read here]

