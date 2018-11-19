The OnePlus 6 will be $100 off starting tomorrow

Starting tomorrow at 3am ET, the OnePlus 6 will be $100 off in Canada.
OnePlus announced the Black Friday promotion via its OnePlus USA Twitter account. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to MobileSyrup that the promotion will be open to Canadian consumers, as well.
While OnePlus has its new 6T smartphone out on the market, we’re slightly more fond of the OnePlus 6, which the company released earlier this year, due to the fact it includes a headphone jack. At $699 CAD to start, the OnePlus 6 was already one of the best deals in mobile, and at $599 CAD it’s even more compelling.
