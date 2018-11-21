News
Telus will now ship activated SIM cards to BYOD subscribers

Telus will ship an activated SIM card to subscribers not looking for a new phone

Nov 21, 2018

11:37 AM EST

Vancouver-based national service provider Telus is now offering bring-your-own-device (BYOD) subscribers the option of activating new SIM cards online.

According to Telus, once subscribers have signed up for a new in-market plan online, they will be shipped an activated SIM card and will simply need to “pop it in their device, and they will enjoy Telus service.”

“If they want to port their phone number over to Telus, they can do so when they receive their SIM card through ‘My Telus,’” said Telus, in an email to MobileSyrup.

It’s worth noting that subscribers won’t have to pay an activation or connection fee, similar to all Telus online purchases.

BYOD subscribers previously had to visit a retail store or call the carrier to activate their new SIM cards.

Source: Telus

