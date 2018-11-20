Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL bug prevents camera access

Some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users have reported a software glitch that prevents them from using the stock Google camera app.
According to posts on the Pixel User forums and Reddit, users are receiving a ‘fatal error’ message, after attempting to launch the camera app. Some are also reporting receiving a “can’t connect to camera” message when trying to launch a third-party camera app.
Very frustrating camera problems with Pixel 3 from r/GooglePixel
Rebooting fixes the issue temporarily, according to various posts, while factory resetting or launching in recovery mode doesn’t seem to solve the problem permanently.
It’s unclear what is causing the problem and according to Engadget, support representatives don’t know if there will be an incoming fix.
For what it’s worth, the three Google Pixel 3 smartphones we have at the MobileSyrup office have not experienced this issue.
We’ve reached out to Google Canada to see if there is a timeline for the release of a fix.
Source: Reddit, (2), Pixel User Community, (2)
