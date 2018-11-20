Microsoft Canada offering $150 off Minecraft Xbox One S bundle

News
The deal is valid until November 26th

Nov 20, 2018

2:31 PM EST

Minecraft

Microsoft Canada is going big for Black Friday by offering the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $229.99 CAD — $150 off its regular price.

In addition to a 1TB white Xbox One S console, the Creators Bundle includes the base Minecraft game with its Starter Pack and Creators Pack expansions. Further, the Creators Bundles comes with 1,000 Minecoins that can be used in Minecraft‘s digital marketplace, as well as a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial and one-month Xbox Game Pass trial.

The Creators Bundle will remain on sale until November 26th and can be purchased at Amazon, Best Buy, EB Games, the Microsoft Store, The Source and Walmart.

In other Xbox One Black Friday news, Microsoft is also offering savings of up to $100 on the 4K-capable Xbox One X console at retailers like Best Buy or Walmart.

