Newegg’s 2018 Black Friday tech deals

Electronics retailer Newegg has revealed its 2018 Black Friday tech deals.
The retailer’s Black Friday sale is set to run from November 19th to November 24th, according to the company’s recent flyer
While Newegg’s Black Friday flyer doesn’t seem to be available on its website, Redflagdeals has the full document on its website.
PC hardware
- Samsung 860 EVO Series 2.5″ 250GB SATA III 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) – $69 (save $50)
- Gamdias Demeter E1 3,200 DPI gaming Mouse + NYX E1 Gaming Mouse Mat – $0.99 (save $39)
- ABS Fleet Gaming Desktop PC NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11 GB Intel i7-8700K (3.70 GHz) 6-Core 16 GB DDR4 240 GB SSD 1 TB HDD Windows 10 Home 64-Bit ALI223 – $2099 (save $500)
MSI GF63 8RC-252CA 15.6″ IPS Intel Core i7 8th Gen 8750H (2.20 GHz) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 8 GB Memory 128 GB NVMe SSD 1 TB HDD Windows 10 Home 64-Bit Gaming Laptop – $1149 (save $500)
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Core 3.4 GHz Desktop Processor – $209.99
- Samsung 860 EVO Series 2.5″ 250GB SATA III 3D NAND Internal SSD – $69.99
- Seagate BarraCuda 4TB 5400 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5″ Hard Drive – $121.89
- LG IPS 4K UHD Free-Sync Gaming Monitor – $349.99
- Seasonic FOCUS Series SSR-750GM Power Supply – $89.99
- PowerColor RED DRAGON Radeon RX Vega ATX Video Card – $479.99
- HP EX920 M.2 1TB Internal Solid State Drive – $219.99
Tablets and smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A SM-T380NZSEXAC Quad Core Processor 1.40 GHz 2 GB Memory 32 GB Flash Storage 8.0″ 1280 x 800 pixel Android 7.1 (Nougat) Silver – $179 (save $120)
- Samsung 10.1″ Galaxy Tab A SM-T580NZKAXAC 1.60 GHz 2 GB Memory 16 GB Flash Storage Android 6.0 0 – $249 (save $150)
- Motorola Moto G6 4G LTE Unlocked Cell Phone US Version (5.7″ Black, 32GB 3GB RAM) – $269 (save $55)
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Plus), 6.2-Inch, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, AMOLED Display – $849 (save $110)
Accessories
- Google Wi-Fi (3-Pack) AC1200 Home Mesh Wi-Fi System – $329 (save $110)
- HTC Vive Pro – $899 (save $100)
- Nvidia Shield TV – $209 (save $50)
- Google Home Mini – $35 (save $40)
- Google Home – $89 (save $90)
If we missed something noteworthy from Newegg’s flyer, let us know in the comment section.
