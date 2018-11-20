News
Newegg’s 2018 Black Friday tech deals

Nov 20, 2018

1:11 PM EST

Electronics retailer Newegg has revealed its 2018 Black Friday tech deals.

The retailer’s Black Friday sale is set to run from November 19th to November 24th, according to the company’s recent flyer

While Newegg’s Black Friday flyer doesn’t seem to be available on its website, Redflagdeals has the full document on its website.

PC hardware

If we missed something noteworthy from Newegg’s flyer, let us know in the comment section.

