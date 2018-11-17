Here are the Samsung smartphone leaks that surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few of days. The leaks below encompass news from November 10th to November 16th.
Samsung
Samsung is looking into a number of patents and handset designs. First and foremost, a report indicates that Samsung’s upcoming foldable will feature a $1,770 USD price tag (which comes to approximately $2,337 CAD).
This report also indicates that the phone will launch in March instead of January.
For more on the foldable device’s price, click here.
A patent appeared online showcasing a dual-folding smartphone-tablet hybrid. The patent’s display had three parts to it and allows the user to fold a portion of the panel in one direction and the other part of the screen in another direction.
For more on this tertiary folding display, click here.
The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy S10 will come equipped with a flat ‘Infinity-O’ display with a side-facing fingerprint scanner and dual-camera setup.
For more on the budget Galaxy S10, click here.
Yet again, here’s another Samsung leak.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 will also feature an ‘Infinity O-display’, with a small circle camera cutout with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to include a triple rear camera setup with standard, wide-angle and telephoto lenses.
For more on the flagship Galaxy S10, click here.
