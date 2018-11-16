Crosley is making retro stereos that play cassette tapes

Music hardware manufacturer Crosley has started selling two new tape players designed for retro music enthusiasts.
Crosley makes a wide range of turntables, but the company is most known for making budget-level record players. Each of the new tape players come with one mono speaker, a single-direction tape deck, an AM/FM radio and a mic.
The cheaper CT100 model includes an SD card slot and a USB-A port, allowing users to play music from digital sources. The larger CT200 features knobs for adjusting the treble and bass, as well as a VU meter to help record audio from the mic.
There isn’t much information available the devices yet, but anyone who’s a vaporwave fan, or has a collection of old tapes at home, will likely be excited that a new tape player is hitting the market.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Crosley to find out Canadian availability.
The CT100 costs $60 USD (roughly, $79 CAD) and the CT200 is a little bit more expensive, coming in at $70 USD (roughly, $92 CAD).
Source: TechCrunch
