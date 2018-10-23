Google’s Pixel 3 reportedly suffers from multitasking memory issue

New reports have emerged on Reddit and Twitter indicating that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are suffering from multitasking issues related to the smartphone’s internal RAM memory.
Google’s new flagship smartphone is reportedly only able to jump between a few apps at a time before one gets automatically closed. Android Authority reports that this issue occurs especially frequently when music is playing in the background of the phone through an app like Google Play Music or Spotify.
Android on Pixel 3 XL just killed a playing Spotify app when I switched to Slack and used voice typing for 5 seconds.
Spotify didn’t resume, notification controls went away, and it reloaded when I switched to it.
— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) October 18, 2018
The multitasking bug has been reported by regular users, as well as members of the media, including Android Central’s managing editor Daniel Bader, The Verge senior editor Dan Seifert and Android Police’s founder Artem Russakovskii.
The issue seems to be related to how the Pixel 3 specifically handles memory management and reportedly becomes worse when the smartphone’s camera is in use.
Some have speculated that the Pixel 3’s 4GB of RAM is the cause of the issue given that most modern Android flagships, such as the OnePlus 6 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9, for example, feature 6GB of RAM. That said, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL didn’t suffer from this problem and both smartphones included 4GB of RAM, as well as a less powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.
a sure fire way to kill a Spotify stream on the Pixel 3 is to open the camera and snap a few shots https://t.co/9sJibz0HEQ
— dan seifert (@dcseifert) October 16, 2018
Other theories include the problem being caused by how Google optimizes the use of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL’s 4GB of RAM.
Further, all of the Pixel 3 devices we have at the MobileSyrup office, which includes one Pixel 3 and two Pixel 3 XL smartphone, haven’t yet experienced the problem.
I can’t say enough about all the things I LOVE about this phone.. But it has to redraw apps, constantly. It really should have been 6GB. from r/GooglePixel
It’s unclear what’s causing the Pixel 3’s multitasking memory issue, but given how frequently Google releases software updates when it comes to the Pixel line, it’s likely that the problem won’t be around for very long.
Google’s Pixel 3 released on October 9th in Canada, with the Pixel 3 XL set to drop on November 1st.
Source: Reddit, Twitter Via: Android Authority, 9to5Google
