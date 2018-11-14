Niantic’s ‘Harry Potter’ mobile game delayed until 2019

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has delayed its Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Android and iOS game until 2019, according to a post on official Harry Potter news site Pottermore.
Developed by Pokémon Go-maker Niantic, Wizards Unite is set to use augmented reality (AR) to “go on adventures, learn and cast spells, discover mysterious artifacts, and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters,” according to Warner Bros.
The entertainment giant has also released the first teaser trailer for the game, which shows a live-action witch catching a Golden Snitch in an alleyway. A more specific release window for 2019 was not confirmed.
However, the Wizards Unite website referenced at the end of the trailer reveals that players will be part of the ‘Statute of Secrecy Task Force,’ “a new task force formed in partnership between the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards.”
Fans can “enlist” in the Task Force by providing their email to receive updates on the game.
Wizards Unite was first announced slightly over a year ago for a planned 2018 release, although no actual gameplay footage has been revealed since. Few details have also been revealed during this time, although a newly released game logo (pictured above) does reveal some clues.
As noted in Pottermore‘s post, the new logo features the three wands used by series protagonists Harry, Ron and Hermione. Further, the scuff marks on the lettering, as well as the font of the ‘S’ in Wizards Unite, seem to allude to the Fantastic Beasts prequel series. As a result, it appears that Wizards Unite will feature characters and creatures from both eras of the Wizarding World.
It’s worth noting that Warner Bros.’ previous Harry Potter mobile game, Hogwarts Mystery, is set years before Harry Potter’s time at the magical school and therefore did not include the titular character. Indeed, Wizards Unite may be the only new Harry Potter game in some time to feature the boy wizard.
It’s currently unclear what content will be included in Farmville-maker Zynga’s recently announced Candy Crush-inspired Harry Potter mobile game.
A Harry Potter action-RPG leaked last month will reportedly feature a player-created wizard in a choice-based story, rather than Potter himself.
All of these games are part of Warner Bros.’ ‘Portkey Games’ division, a publishing label dedicated to producing both mobile and console titles based on the Harry Potter franchise.
Via: IGN
