Canadian PlayStation Black Friday offers include new Spider-Man PS4 bundle

Sony has revealed the PlayStation deals it will be offering during Black Friday later this month.
Starting November 22nd, Canadians can take advantage of the following promotions:
- New PlayStation 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man Standard Edition PS4 Bundle ($259.99 CAD, regular 1TB PS4 bundles with no game normally cost $379.99), which includes a 1TB jet-black standard PlayStation 4 console with one DualShock 4 controller and a physical copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man.
- This bundle isn’t to be confused with the special edition PlayStation 4 Pro that launched alongside Spider-Man back in September.
- Discounted DualShock 4 controllers — select PlayStation 4 controllers, including the new Blue Camouflage color, Magma Red, Midnight Blue and Gold, will be offered for $49.99 (regular $74.99)
- PlayStation VR systems available for $249.99
- PlayStation Plus 12-month memberships will be discounted
Additionally, PlayStation says it will offer “special deals on popular game titles” from November 16th to 27th on the digital PlayStation Store. Specific games have not yet been revealed.
Ahead of Black Friday, Sony says it will also offer a “great price” on the recently released Call of Duty Black Ops 4 to PlayStation Plus members starting today.
This is just a preview, however, with Sony confirming it will “soon” confirm more details on its Black Friday deals.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Sony for clarification on the offers that don’t yet have specific pricing and will update this story once a response has been received.
