Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T coming to Canada November 15

OnePlus announced on November 12th that it’s OnePlus 6T ‘Thunder Purple’ variant would come to North America and Europe.
The stunning new colour variant was released first in China.
Thunder Purple eschews the black colour options currently available for a more dynamic purple gradient, which fades from black to purple. Further, the back features an evocative ‘S’ curve along that highlights the depth of the colour.
Additionally, OnePlus says it paid particular attention in crafting the look, taking into account how the light reacts to the glass.
“The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple is a stunning combination of power and beauty – the black-to-purple fade is like a thunderstorm on a summer night,” said CEO and founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau.
“We experimented extensively to test how light interacts with the colours in order to give people what might just be our most beautiful design yet.”
Starting November 15th, you’ll be able to get the OnePlus 6T in the stunning new Thunder Purple colour from the OnePlus website.
The new colour variant will appear alongside the Mirror Black and Midnight Black colours with 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM. It will bear the same price as well: $769 CAD.
