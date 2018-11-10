From LG to Samsung, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few of days. The leaks below encompass news from November 3rd to November 9th.
Samsung
Samsung showed off its ‘Infinity Flex Display’ this past week, alongside a foldable handset prototype. Building off this news, the South Korean company published a new patent for another foldable handset with a slightly different design. The look of the handset this time around features a single display that fold out like a book.
Imagine the gif featured above, but flipped inside out.
LG
LG recently published three patents that include two different designs. All of the phones in the patents feature nearly borderless displays with an oval-shaped camera cut out on the front. These devices differ regarding the placement of the camera cutout, moving it from the middle, to the right and lastly, on the left side of the smartphone. Additionally, each patent includes a curved display and flat panel variant.
Asus ZenFone 6
An Asus ZenFone 6 leak appeared online this past week. The device features a single front-facing camera sensor cutout placed slightly to the right of the handset’s display. The rumour also indicates the phone will include downward facing speakers, a headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.
HMD Global
Images of the Nokia 9 have surfaced online revealing a five-camera setup. Further, the rumour indicates the phone will feature a 5.9-inch display with QHD resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio, alongside an on-screen fingerprint sensor.
Image Credit: HDblog.it
