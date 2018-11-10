Microsoft will host a special Inside Xbox episode for X018

Microsoft will host a special two-hour episode of Inside Xbox on Saturday, November 10th at 4pm EST/1pm PST.
The unique Inside Xbox stream will be part of the company’s X018 event in Mexico City running from November 10th to 11th. X018 is a global celebration of all things Xbox.
Viewers can expect to see news about Xbox Game Pass. There will also be news regarding games, including Crackdown 3, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, Forza Horizon 4 and more.
Further, viewers will get to hear from Microsoft’s head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty and the Minecraft studio head Helen Chiang, to name a few.
Undoubtedly there will be other surprises as well. Microsoft already gave us one when it quietly lowered the price of the original Crackdown to $0.
If you’d like to tune in, you can do so via YouTube and Mixer. There will also be a Twitch stream and options to view it through social media like Facebook and Twitter.
