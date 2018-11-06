Nokia 9 render surfaces online with five rear-facing cameras

Renders of the penta-camera setup Nokia 9 have surfaced online. These factory CAD-based renders from @OnLeaks and 91mobiles reveal a new flagship from HMD Global, the owners of the Nokia brand.
The back of the phone features seven elements: five cameras, a dual LED flash and a proximity detection sensor.
According to the render, the phone sports a metal frame with a glass back panel, which means it may support wireless charging. The phone also has a USB Type-C port on the bottom with a speaker grille and microphone. There’s no headphone jack, however.
On the front, the phone sports a 5.9-inch display with QHD resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone measures in at 155 x 75 x 7.9mm.
In addition, there’s no fingerprint scanner on the front or rear, which indicates the likelihood of an in-display sensor.
Additionally, the device sports a Snapdragon 845 processor and not Qualcomm’s 2019 Snapdragon processor. According to 91mobiles, the phone will feature 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,150mAh battery with some sort of water and dust resistance.
With HMD Global recently acquiring the “PureView” branding from Microsoft, Nokia handsets will have both the PureView and Zeiss brands behind their camera.
