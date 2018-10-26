The Samsung Galaxy Watch with LTE is now available at Bell, Telus and Best Buy.
The 42mm variant retails for $499 CAD while the 46mm is listed at $539.
At Bell, customers can put zero dollars down and pay monthly instalments of $20.83 for two years for the smaller variant and $22.50 monthly payments for the larger one.
As for the rate plan, you’ll have to add an extra $10 to your monthly bill. This allows the smartwatch to work separately from your smartphone. Additionally, Bell is offering the first month of service for free.
Oddly enough at Bell, the larger version of the smartwatch is listed as “Coming Soon,” but earlier reports revealed the telecom planned to release the device on the October 25th.
We’ve reached out to Bell for more information regarding the 46mm Galaxy Watch.
The 42mm wearable is available in both black and rose gold, while the 46mm model is available in its silver colour at Bell and Best Buy.
At Telus, the device is the 42mm is only available in black. The telecom also features the same financing as Bell for both the 46mm and 42mm wearables.
