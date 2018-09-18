Nintendo reveals Switch Fortnite bundle with included in-game currency

Nintendo has revealed plans to launch a new Switch Fortnite bundle on October 2nd.
While Fortnite is free-to-play, players can purchase cosmetic upgrades and season passes with real-world money through in-game cash called V-Bucks.
The bundle includes a Switch console, 1,000 V-Bucks (which amounts to $13.49 CAD), and the Double Helix Set, which includes a special character outfit, back bling, glider and pickaxe.
Nintendo’s new Fortnite bundle will retail $379, the same price as the standard version of the Japanese gaming giant’s system.
The Nintendo Switch’s online services are set to launch on September 18th. Along with new features like Cloud Saves and the ability to play specific multiplayer games online, the Switch’s online services also bring 20 classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) titles to the console.
The Switch’s online services are priced at $4.99 for one month, $9.99 for three months, $24.99 for twelve months and $44.99 for a family account that supports up to eight Nintendo accounts.
