New details on the Razer Phone 2 have leaked on Amazon ahead of the phone’s upcoming official unveiling.
According to a now-pulled listing on Amazon Italy, the Razer Phone 2 is set to feature a rear light up, RGB-customizable logo. Additionally, the device will include wireless charging and IP67 water and dust resistance.
A previous leak in late September already revealed that the phone is set to look very similar to the original Razer handset. The Razer Phone 2 is also expected to retain its predecessor’s 5.7-inch, 1440p display that can deliver refresh rates of up to 120Hz, allowing for a smoother gaming experience.
The full Razer Phone 2 reveal event is set to begin at 6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET. A livestream will be offered on Razer’s website.
Razer got its start in the smartphone industry following its January 2017 acquisition of Nextbit, the company responsible for the cloud-based Android smartphone Robin.
Via: The Verge
