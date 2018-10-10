News
New Razer Phone 2 details leak on Amazon

Oct 10, 2018

6:27 PM EDT

Netflix on Razer Phone

New details on the Razer Phone 2 have leaked on Amazon ahead of the phone’s upcoming official unveiling.

According to a now-pulled listing on Amazon Italy, the Razer Phone 2 is set to feature a rear light up, RGB-customizable logo. Additionally, the device will include wireless charging and IP67 water and dust resistance.

A previous leak in late September already revealed that the phone is set to look very similar to the original Razer handset. The Razer Phone 2 is also expected to retain its predecessor’s 5.7-inch, 1440p display that can deliver refresh rates of up to 120Hz, allowing for a smoother gaming experience.

The full Razer Phone 2 reveal event is set to begin at 6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET. A livestream will be offered on Razer’s website.

Razer got its start in the smartphone industry following its January 2017 acquisition of Nextbit, the company responsible for the cloud-based Android smartphone Robin.

Via: The Verge

