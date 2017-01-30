Gaming giant Razer has acquired Robin-maker Nextbit

Gaming PC and peripheral manufacturer Razer has acquired Nextbit, according to CNET.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the startup’s entire 30 person team, including co-founder Tom Moss and former HTC design chief Scott Croyle, is said to be joining Razer.
To date, Nextbit had released one product, the Robin, a cloud-based Android smartphone. The company raised $1,362,343 when it brought the Robin to Kickstarter.
CNET reports Nextbit will continue to function as an independent company, though, for the time being, neither Nextbit nor its new owner plan to release a follow-up to the Robin. However, the company will continue to develop software updates for the Robin until February 2018.
Nextbit CEO Tom Moss declined to tell CNET what kind of products the company plans to work on under Razer, saying, “I’m strictly forbidden from breathing a word about them.”
Source: CNET
Comments
