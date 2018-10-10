Google Pixel 3 Camera app APK now available for older Pixel devices

The Google Camera app APK is now available to download. The APK, spotted by Android Police, brings the Pixel 3’s camera app to older Pixel handsets. The Camera app brings new features and an updated user interface.
The APK comes with the UI change that allows users to swipe from left to right to switch camera modes. Going all the way to the right, users can then tap on ‘More’ and find other functionalities such as Photo Sphere, Slow Motion and AR Stickers.
Additionally, the app now supports RAW images. The option is available in the advanced section of the app’s settings menu. There are more face retouching options within portrait mode. Users can decide whether to turn off ‘Face retouching’ select the ‘Natural’ option of the ‘Soft’ option.
Lastly, Panorama mode uses arrows to direct users toward which direction to move the camera in.
The APK is available here — download at your own risk.
Source: Android Police, Via: Android Authority
Comments