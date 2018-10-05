News
Get 20 percent off high-end smartphones at eBay.ca this weekend

Taking 20 percent off an iPhone doesn't get easier than this

The latest hot deal to be offered by eBay Canada takes 20 percent off of some of the best smartphones on the market.

The deal lasts until October 9th at 11:59 pm ET/9 pm PT. The discount applies to the price before shipping, handling and taxes and will only take a maximum of $50 off the cost of the product.

Phones that are purchased from Wireless.Canada, Cellntell and Toronto.Cellular through eBay’s Canadian site are eligible. eBay has curated all the deals onto the deal page here.


To get the full deal, make sure to add the code ‘PHONECA’ when you check out.

As of the time of writing, users can get 20 percent off of an iPhone XSamsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S9 and more.

There are just over a 100 eligible phones in the deal, but some of the more exciting models are already marked with an ‘Almost gone’ tag.

Source: eBay.ca

