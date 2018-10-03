News
Nintendo to launch Fire Emblem Heroes ‘Lite’ for phones with less storage

Oct 3, 2018

11:05 AM EDT

Fire Emblem Heroes on phone

Nintendo has announced that the next monthly update for Fire Emblem Heroes will include a ‘Lite’ version of the game for phones with less storage space.

According to Nintendo, Fire Emblem Heroes Lite will feature simplified graphics, animation and audio, which will enable it to come in 75 percent smaller than the original version of the game.

As well, the update will add an ‘Abyssal’ difficulty level to the Grand Hero Battle rotation, new weapon skills and a feature for naming favourite marks.

All of these new features will be added to the game in the 2.10.0 patch for both Android and iOS, although a specific rollout date for the update has not yet been confirmed.

Since launching in February 2017, Fire Emblem Heroes has gone on to become Nintendo’s highest-grossing mobile game.

As of August 2018, the game has generated an estimated $400 million USD in revenue — six times greater than Super Mario Run‘s earnings and 9.5 times higher than what was brought in by Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Via: Destructoid

