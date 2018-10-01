News
LG V40 ThinQ to sport two wide-angle lenses alongside another with telephoto zoom

LG V40 triple rear cameras

A recent teaser posted directly by LG revealed what we should expect from the company’s upcoming V40 ThinQ.

Now, prolific smartphone leaker Evan Blass has unveiled even more information about the unannounced handset.

LG’s V40 will come stocked with two wide-angle lenses, along with an additional telephoto shooter. As demonstrated in the company’s tweet, the telephoto zoom allows the camera to get a closer look at a subject, whereas the wide-angle fits more into the picture.

For the front-facing side, Blass’ tweet indicates the phone sports yet another wide-angle lens. The wide-angle shooter allows for more people to fit inside of the frame when taking a selfie.

LG is set to officially announce the LG V40 ThinQ at its event in New York on October 3rd.

